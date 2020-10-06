Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

