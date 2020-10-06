First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,044 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

