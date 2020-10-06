First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,659 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

