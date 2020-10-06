First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

