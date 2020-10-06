First PREMIER Bank Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,067 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,935,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,622,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.