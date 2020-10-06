First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.