First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

