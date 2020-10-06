First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,299 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $181.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

