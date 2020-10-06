First PREMIER Bank Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 392.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.