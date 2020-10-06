First PREMIER Bank Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 392.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intel Co. Holdings Lifted by First PREMIER Bank
Intel Co. Holdings Lifted by First PREMIER Bank
First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,044 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,044 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,659 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,659 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
First PREMIER Bank Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Evergy
First PREMIER Bank Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Evergy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report