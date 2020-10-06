First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

