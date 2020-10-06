First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 159,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

