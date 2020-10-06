First PREMIER Bank Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $206.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $210.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

