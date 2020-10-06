First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $226.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

