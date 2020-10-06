Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,833,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $315.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.