First PREMIER Bank Grows Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,898,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Latest News

Intel Co. Holdings Lifted by First PREMIER Bank
First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,044 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,659 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
First PREMIER Bank Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Evergy
