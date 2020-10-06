First PREMIER Bank Grows Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,898,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

