Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

