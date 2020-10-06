Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Reduced by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

