First PREMIER Bank Has $6.21 Million Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. NorthWestern makes up 2.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

