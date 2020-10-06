Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is First PREMIER Bank’s 6th Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.