Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lessened by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

PG stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.