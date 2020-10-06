First PREMIER Bank Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

