50,289 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

