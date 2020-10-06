Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 41,638 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 95.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,638 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

