Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

