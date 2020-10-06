iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

