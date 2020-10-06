Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,857 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 14.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,946 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,807,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

