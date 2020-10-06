8,220,200 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,881,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 56.5% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

