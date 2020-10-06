Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

