Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.