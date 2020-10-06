VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 6.8% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 342.7% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.