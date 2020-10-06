iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

