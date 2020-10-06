iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,509,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,607,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,720 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

