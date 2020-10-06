BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 5,263 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $23,262.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 585.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,831,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

