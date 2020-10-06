Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 422% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.
In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 66,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,801,374.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,779,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,475 shares of company stock worth $6,340,489 over the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
