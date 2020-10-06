LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 1,335 Shares

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $11,734.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $139,801.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.99.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

LOGC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

