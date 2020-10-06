LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells $23,785.02 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $23,785.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $139,801.92.

LOGC stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

