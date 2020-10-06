Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 51 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 51 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $13,653.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59.

VEEV stock opened at $278.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

