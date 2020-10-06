NexPoint Residential Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 517% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 206,663 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 728.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 280,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

