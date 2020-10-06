BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson Sells 3,646 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,646 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $16,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Mark George Wilson sold 2,286 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $10,675.62.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $33,139.08.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.