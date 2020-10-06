MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.