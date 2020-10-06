Raymond James Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to “Outperform”

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 6.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

