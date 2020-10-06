Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

SYNH opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Insiders sold 3,782,475 shares of company stock worth $224,206,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

