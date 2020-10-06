Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $127.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,519 shares of company stock worth $3,646,043. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

