Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

