SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 393,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

