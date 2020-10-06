Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $391.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.20.

NOC opened at $312.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.55 and a 200 day moving average of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

