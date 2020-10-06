EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE:EPR opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 58.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 296,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 543,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

