Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

AMTB stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 278.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

