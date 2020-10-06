Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s previous close.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 647,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

