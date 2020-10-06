Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.17.

Public Storage stock opened at $232.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $249.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,046,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

